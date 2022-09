SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of North Main Street closed Monday afternoon about three hours after a gas leak forced them to close it.

Police shut down the roadway between Highway 78 and 6th Street at around noon. As of just after 3 p.m., police said the roadway reopened.

No injuries were reported.

