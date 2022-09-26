Victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting.

Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers were investigating a shooting on South Kenwood Drive when they heard multiple gunshots from another area of South Kenwood Drive.

A report states a group of officers who responded to the original call broke away to respond to the other shooting.

Officers say they located a man armed with a handgun who was detained. They then located Riley laying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Riley was pronounced dead on the scene.

