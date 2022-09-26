West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future.

Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan.

Without a plan, you’re relying on the state court system to decide on your behalf how your assets will be distributed for example when you pass away or aren’t able to make decisions on your behalf.

During today’s law talk series, Coxe will discuss a typical estate plan focusing on three main categories. A healthcare power of attorney, durable power of attorney and a simple will.

Coxe says these three things can keep people out of the courtroom and safe from spending loads of money on legal fees and disagreements between family members.

Often families will come into Rutledge Law Firm for help after a loved one has developed dementia for example and is looking to set up documents to act on behalf of their loved one but it’s too late.

“That forces us to go to the public court and go into guardian conservatorships which are very controlling, very bureaucratic, very time consuming and costly,” Coxe says.

The law talk series starts at 6 p.m. at the Goose Creek Library and there will be time for questions after the presentation.

Walk-ins will be accepted but if you’d like to register click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.