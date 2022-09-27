Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in Summerville from what would have been commercial space to areas for multifamily homes.

This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who live there. However, some residents said they are concerned about the overdevelopment and potential businesses.

Seamon, Whiteside and Associates, Inc. and Wappoo Road Ventures are the companies behind this project.

This project will be located on the southwest corner of North Highway 17A and College Park Road across from the Spinx gas station.

District 4 Councilman Tommy Newell says this rezoning will reduce daily traffic trips by a third in comparison to how the land is currently zoned. He says this project will conserve the wooded and wetland area in the back of the lot and the front section will be units.

Although people say they are concerned about not getting more businesses, Alisons Simmons, Berkeley County Planning and Zoning Director said having more people could provide more clientele to the current businesses.

“Typically, residential development supports commercial businesses,” Simmons said. “Oftentimes commercial business vibrancy is based on rooftops as well as other factors. So, by providing additional housing, we may, in effect, support the local business climate in the surrounding area.”

Simmons said she does not know when the construction will start, but the next step is for the companies to prepare a formal traffic impact analysis so the development can begin.

