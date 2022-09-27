Charleston County School District to hold eLearning day Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District notified students and their families late Tuesday afternoon that its schools will be closed on Friday.

In an email to parents, district officials said Friday will be an eLearning day.

“This means schools will be closed,” the email states. “However, your child’s teacher or school will provide instructions later this week about eLearning on Friday.”

The district’s Kaleidoscope program will operate Thursday in the afternoon and evening, but the district said all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Thursday are canceled and everything is canceled on Friday.

