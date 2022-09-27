SC Lottery
Charleston County School District to hold eLearning day Friday

The Charleston County School District notified students and their families late Tuesday...
The Charleston County School District notified students and their families late Tuesday afternoon that its schools will be closed on Friday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District notified students and their families late Tuesday afternoon that its schools will be closed on Friday.

In an email to parents, district officials said Friday will be an eLearning day.

“This means schools will be closed,” the email states. “However, your child’s teacher or school will provide instructions later this week about eLearning on Friday.”

The district’s Kaleidoscope program will operate Thursday in the afternoon and evening, but the district said all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Thursday are canceled and everything is canceled on Friday.

