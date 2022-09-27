Classroom Champions: Science teacher wants chemistry kits for students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Fort Dorchester High School science teacher says learning a new concept is much easier when you can see what you are learning about.

Kenda Szczesniak says molecules are too small to see so using models is a major part of teaching students about them.

For her Donors Choose project Szczesniak is asking for Molecular Modeling Kits to allow her students to study the shape molecules make, the bond molecules form.

She says Providing students with Molecular Modeling Kits will allow them to visualize molecules and deepen their understanding of this concept.

Szczesniak says any help she can get for her project will only enhance her students’ learning.

“We appreciate anything a donor can do for our students to help support their education and make learning fun,” Szczesniak says.

In addition to Molecular Modeling Kits, Szczdxniak says her classroom also needs a balance and weigh boats to use in the lab.

She says providing her students the opportunity to use lab materials is essential.

This Donor’s Choose project, entitled Let’s Build Molecules, needs $300 to be funded. You can make this possible by clicking here and donating.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

