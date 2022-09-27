CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State.

After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.

Here is a list of schedule changes announced so far. Check back for updates as additional changes are announced.

Schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : Charleston County Schools will be closed Friday, but students will have an eLearning day, the district announced Tuesday.

JASPER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Schools in Jasper County will be closed Thursday and Friday. The district will operate intersession Wednesday only. During school closures, all after-school activities are canceled. The varsity football game with Wade Hampton High will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wade Hampton. Thursday’s volleyball game is canceled.

Events

BLACK BIZ ON THE BLOCK : The event, which was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Philip Simmons Park, has been rescheduled to Oct. 22.

CHARLESTON FARMERS MARKET : The market, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR : Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s “Coffee with the Mayor” event, scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Local Works has been canceled.

COOPER RIVER BRIDGE RUN KIDS RUN : The children’s version of the Cooper River Bridge Run, which was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, is being rescheduled.

MOJA : The MOJA Festival’s opening parade scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The visual arts reception, scheduled from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Thursday at City Gallery will be rescheduled. The MOJA Reggae Block Dance, scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Brittlebank Park is canceled.

OPERATION NEIGHBORHOOD : The event, scheduled for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hampstead Square Park at Columbus and America Streets, is rescheduled to a later date.

WEST ASHLEY FARMERS MARKET: The event, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled.

