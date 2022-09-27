SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester County officials meet to discuss pedestrian connector for Ashley River Park

The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to...
The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to discuss plans to connect the park with the new Oakbrook Library(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this year Dorchester County opened its 85-acre Ashley River Park. Officials say the goal has always been to expand in the area and provide more resources for the community.

The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to discuss plans to connect the park with the new Oakbrook Library they broke ground on last month.

Austin Zuniga with Dorchester County Parks and Recreation says, with the purchase of multiple properties in the area including the Oakbrook library and the Ashley River Park, their goal is to connect it all.

Right now, the county is doing constructability surveys to find the most realistic way to connect these spaces since Bacons Bridge Road is in the middle of the two properties.

Safety is the county’s number one priority. With Bacons Bridge Road being so busy, they are looking to either build a pedestrian bridge over the road or a tunnel under it. Aesthetics, accessibility and inclusivity are other factors being considered.

Zuniga says the county has committed to protecting the land they’ve purchased that’s along the Ashley River while also allowing the community to enjoy it.

“Helping people understand the responsible ways to enjoy a piece of property and a beautiful area like the Ashley River corridor is something that is going to be a big part of what we do,” Zuniga says.

As of now, officials say there isn’t an estimated construction start date.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. at 201 Johnston Street in St. George.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian almost Cat. 3 strength as it nears Cuba
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting