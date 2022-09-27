Dorchester County officials meet to discuss pedestrian connector for Ashley River Park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this year Dorchester County opened its 85-acre Ashley River Park. Officials say the goal has always been to expand in the area and provide more resources for the community.

The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to discuss plans to connect the park with the new Oakbrook Library they broke ground on last month.

Austin Zuniga with Dorchester County Parks and Recreation says, with the purchase of multiple properties in the area including the Oakbrook library and the Ashley River Park, their goal is to connect it all.

Right now, the county is doing constructability surveys to find the most realistic way to connect these spaces since Bacons Bridge Road is in the middle of the two properties.

Safety is the county’s number one priority. With Bacons Bridge Road being so busy, they are looking to either build a pedestrian bridge over the road or a tunnel under it. Aesthetics, accessibility and inclusivity are other factors being considered.

Zuniga says the county has committed to protecting the land they’ve purchased that’s along the Ashley River while also allowing the community to enjoy it.

“Helping people understand the responsible ways to enjoy a piece of property and a beautiful area like the Ashley River corridor is something that is going to be a big part of what we do,” Zuniga says.

As of now, officials say there isn’t an estimated construction start date.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. at 201 Johnston Street in St. George.

