Dorchester Dist. 2 votes to increase substitute teacher pay

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s board of trustees has voted unanimously to increase the pay rate for substitute teachers working in the district.

Uncertified substitute teachers will see a jump in pay raise from $90 per day to $125 per day. Certified teachers will see a pay jump from $125 per day to $150 per day.

“We’ve got to show that we care about [our substitute teachers],” Boardmember Justin Farnsworth said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be competitive. It’s hard in today’s landscape. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find good people.”

Comparatively, Berkeley County School District officials say they pay their certified teachers $175 per day to substitute. A substitute teacher with a high school diploma there makes $130 per day, according to Berkeley County Schools.

Charleston County School District officials say teacher substitutes with a college degree make $150 per day. Teacher substitutes with a high school diploma make $130 per day in Charleston County.

Farnsworth said the changes to the pay rate took effect immediately following Monday night’s vote.

