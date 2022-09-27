SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Dist. 2 votes to increase substitute teacher pay

Uncertified substitute teachers in Dorchester District 2 will see a jump in pay raise from $90...
Uncertified substitute teachers in Dorchester District 2 will see a jump in pay raise from $90 per day to $125 per day. Certified teachers will see a pay jump from $125 per day to $150 per day.(Storyblocks)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s board of trustees has voted unanimously to increase the pay rate for substitute teachers working in the district.

Uncertified substitute teachers will see a jump in pay raise from $90 per day to $125 per day. Certified teachers will see a pay jump from $125 per day to $150 per day.

“We’ve got to show that we care about [our substitute teachers],” Boardmember Justin Farnsworth said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be competitive. It’s hard in today’s landscape. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find good people.”

RELATED: Apply to become a substitute teacher in Dorchester District 2

Comparatively, Berkeley County School District officials say they pay their certified teachers $175 per day to substitute. A substitute teacher with a high school diploma there makes $130 per day, according to Berkeley County Schools.

Charleston County School District officials say teacher substitutes with a college degree make $150 per day. Teacher substitutes with a high school diploma make $130 per day in Charleston County.

Farnsworth said the changes to the pay rate took effect immediately following Monday night’s vote.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
The city of Charleston’s Stormwater Management department is continuing to look for ways to...
Stormwater Management looking to prevent flooding with ‘passive recreation’
The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to...
Dorchester County officials meet to discuss pedestrian connector for Ashley River Park