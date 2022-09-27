FIRST ALERT: Ian now a major hurricane, impacts expected here later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the area overnight leaving cooler, drier air in place on this Tuesday morning. High clouds are starting to spread overhead thanks to distant Hurricane Ian. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s. Cooler air will take over for the rest of the work and school week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All eyes on Hurricane Ian as it attempts to become a Category 4 hurricane as it emerges from the western tip of Cuba this morning. Ian is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through landfall in West-Central or Southwest Florida. Devastating wind damage, storm surge and flooding rainfall are all expected. The storm will track northeast or northerly once it makes landfall in Florida at a very slow pace. The biggest question mark for us at this point is will this storm move off the east coast of Florida and then turn north toward our coastline, allowing this storm to come in a little stronger than currently expected. This is the wild card that we will be watching closely.

Current Expectations:

Thursday - Cloudy but a mainly dry day as the wind begins to increase with gusts 25 to 35 mph, strongest along the coast. Coastal flooding is possible around high tides. Showers may begin late in the day.

Thursday Night into Friday - Heavy rain will develop and move onshore. Periods of heavy rain likely off and on throughout the day. Gusty winds with up to 40 mph along the coast, 50 mph if the storm moves in from the ocean. 3-6″ of rain likely. Coastal flooding, beach erosion and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Friday Night - Heavy rain continues with several additional inches of rain likely. Breezy with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Saturday - Heavy rain begins to move out of the area. Depending on track of the storm, a good portion of Saturday may turn out fairly nice. Sunshine will start to break through.

Rainfall totals - 4-8″ best guess at this time

Gusts to 40 mph near the coast.

Coastal flooding, beach erosion, high surf and isolated tornadoes are possible.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. High 74.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Late. Windy at Times. High 71.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Very Wet and Windy. High 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 81.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.