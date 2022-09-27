SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gov. McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state.(WMBF)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state.

Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning as a category 3 hurricane. Ian is expected to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as a category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph.

READ MORE: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian emerges in southeastern Gulf of Mexico

Tuesday morning a tropical storm watch was issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties.

A storm surge watch was also issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
Uncertified substitute teachers in Dorchester District 2 will see a jump in pay raise from $90...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes to increase substitute teacher pay
On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach