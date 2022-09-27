SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Homecoming dance postponed after bats found in California high school gym

A high school homecoming dance was postponed because of bats in the gym. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX, KOVR staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some California high school students were hoping this year’s homecoming would be a return to normalcy.

But that wasn’t the case after the dance had to postponed because of bats in Davis Senior High School’s North Gym.

“I was just kind of like, bats? That’s kind of crazy,” said student Gavin Mark.

The district announced it learned Friday about the furry critters.

After consulting with wildlife experts, the district said it could not get the bats to leave in time for Saturday’s dance.

Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Northern California Bats suspects the school is dealing with Mexican Free-tailed Bats.

“These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings,” especially during migration in the spring and fall, said Corky Quirk of Northern California Bats.

The recent weather whiplash may have thrown them off track.

Perhaps they wandered in the gym looking for food or possibly shelter.

Whatever the reason, Yolo County’s animal services can’t remove them from the rafters, though it usually does remove bats from people’s homes.

“Where people are sleeping is the biggest concern. Or young children, pets - things that can’t tell you that they’ve come in contact with it,” said Stephanie Amato of Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that bats are one of the most reported rabid animals in the U.S. and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in Americans.

While the school waits for the bats to leave, students anxiously await when they’ll hit the dance floor.

“So many things just have been kind of thrown at us that now it’s just kind of like we need to go with the flow and find the best in every situation,” Mark said.

Wildlife experts say if you see a bat in your home, try to confine it to one room.

And don’t touch the animal without gloves. Rabies is transmitted through saliva.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as Cat. 3
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Democrats unveil spending bill to finance gov’t, aid Ukraine
Chicago police shoot an intruder during SWAT active shooter training on Monday.
Police shoot intruder at training facility
'America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and ... we’re poised to...
States get final OK to build highway electric vehicle charging network