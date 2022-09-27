Man accused of stealing car from victim he met through Facebook Marketplace

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island man is facing two charges after police say he carjacked a man he met through Facebook Marketplace.

Benjamin Gwinn-Tarr, 28, is charged with strong arm robbery and forgery, according to Charleston County jail records.

Police responded to Carolina Bay Drive and Savannah Highway Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. where a vehicle had crashed into a tree line and caught fire.

The owner of the vehicle told police he met a man, later identified as Gwinn-Tarr through Facebook Marketplace.

The victim said Gwinn-Tarr wanted to purchase a Nintendo Switch and handed him an envelope marked “$300.” The victim opened the envelope and said it contained fake money, an incident report states.

When the victim attempted to stop Gwinn-Tarr, he said Gwinn-Tarr ran away, got into his vehicle and drove off. The victim told police he followed Gwinn-Tarr in his own vehicle at a high rate of speed until Gwinn-Tarr crashed his vehicle.

The report states that the victim went to Gwinn-Tarr’s vehicle to assist him and saw Gwinn-Tarr crawling out of the vehicle. The man tried to hold Gwinn-Tarr to the ground, but said he broke free, ran to the victim’s car and attempted to drive off.

The report states the victim unsuccessfully tried to pull Gwinn-Tarr out of his vehicle, but was dragged for about 20 yards.

Police later found the victim’s vehicle and arrested Gwinn-Tarr.

Jail records state a judge set bond on the two charges at $125,000.

As of Monday night, he remained in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

