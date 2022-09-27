SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private,...
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won a reprieve from questioning by Twitter lawyers Monday, according to several press reports. The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for $44 billion.

Instead, Musk’s questioning was postponed to a future date. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was also scheduled to face Musk lawyers on Monday, likewise postponed his deposition, according to a person who was briefed on the matter.

The Musk postponement was reported by Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, all of which attributed the information to anonymous sources.

News of the postponements fueled a brief rally in Twitter shares, which jumped 5.4% to $43.03, apparently on hopes of a settlement in the case. That enthusiasm waned later in the day. Twitter shares closed Monday at $41.58, eight cents higher than they opened.

Court watchers said that such postponements are not unusual ahead of major pretrial hearings. A hearing on several significant pretrial motions is scheduled for Tuesday.

Both men were expected to answer questions posed by opposing lawyers ahead of an October trial that will determine who is at fault for the seeming collapse of Musk’s Twitter bid, not to mention who owes whom large sums of money as a result. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court, where it’s scheduled to last just five days.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, he attempted to back out of the deal, leveling a number of charges at Twitter as justification for his action.

Twitter subsequently sued Musk to force him to complete the acquisition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search...
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after...
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

Latest News

Ian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Roper St. Francis will offer free breast cancer screenings on Oct. 6 to underinsured and...
Hospital to offer free breast cancer screenings for underinsured, uninsured
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 rifles shipped to couple in Texas
This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who...
Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing