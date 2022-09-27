SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible...
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 87,382 pounds of various meat products were included in the recall.

The meat items were produced from July 7 to Sept. 9 and were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

FSIS urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.

The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found on USDA.gov and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes.

The products also have the establishment number “EST 20917″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.

FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 83.3...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Pro-Moscow officials: One occupied area votes to join Russia
As of 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 83.3...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach