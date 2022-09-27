SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian.

Charleston

The city of Charleston will distribute sandbags while supplies last on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of the city.

Residents should bring their own shovels to build their sandbags. Staff will be on-site to assist as needed.

The self-serve sandbag pickup locations are:

Bee’s Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Garden Blvd. in West Ashley

Hampton Park parking lot on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Mary Murray Drive on the peninsula

Seven Farms Drive behind Governor’s Park Dog Park, Under I-526 on Daniel Island

Grace Bridge Street parking lot between America and East Bay streets on the peninsula

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Rd., on James Island.

City officials say there is a limit of 10 sandbags per home.

Charleston leaders say those needing additional sandbags should contact a home hardware store.

Folly Beach

The City of Folly Beach will offer up to 10 sandbags for residents at two locations on Wednesday.

Sandbags will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety building.

A load of sand is scheduled to be delivered to the boat landing and residents should be able to start filling sandbags there starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

North Charleston

The city of North Charleston will be offered while supplies last on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Gussie Greene Community Center – 2008 Success Street

North Charleston Athletic Center – 5600 Casper Padgett Way

North Charleston Aquatics Center – 8610 Patriot Boulevard

Proof of North Charleston residency must be provided. The sandbags are for residents only, not businesses.

City staff will provide up to six filled sandbags per resident, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

