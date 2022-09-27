SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents

Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian.

Charleston

The city of Charleston will distribute sandbags while supplies last on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of the city.

Residents should bring their own shovels to build their sandbags. Staff will be on-site to assist as needed.

The self-serve sandbag pickup locations are:

  • Bee’s Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Garden Blvd. in West Ashley
  • Hampton Park parking lot on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Mary Murray Drive on the peninsula
  • Seven Farms Drive behind Governor’s Park Dog Park, Under I-526 on Daniel Island
  • Grace Bridge Street parking lot between America and East Bay streets on the peninsula
  • James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Rd., on James Island.

City officials say there is a limit of 10 sandbags per home.

Charleston leaders say those needing additional sandbags should contact a home hardware store.

Folly Beach

The City of Folly Beach will offer up to 10 sandbags for residents at two locations on Wednesday.

Sandbags will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety building.

A load of sand is scheduled to be delivered to the boat landing and residents should be able to start filling sandbags there starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

North Charleston

The city of North Charleston will be offered while supplies last on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Gussie Greene Community Center – 2008 Success Street
  • North Charleston Athletic Center – 5600 Casper Padgett Way
  • North Charleston Aquatics Center – 8610 Patriot Boulevard

Proof of North Charleston residency must be provided. The sandbags are for residents only, not businesses.

City staff will provide up to six filled sandbags per resident, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 83.3...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
The Charleston County School District notified students and their families late Tuesday...
Charleston County School District to hold eLearning day Friday
A lightning strike was blamed for the Sept. 9, 2021, fire that heavily damaged Fort Johnson...
One year after devastating fire, James Island Church working to rebuild
Uncertified substitute teachers in Dorchester District 2 will see a jump in pay raise from $90...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes to increase substitute teacher pay