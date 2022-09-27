Stormwater Management looking to prevent flooding with ‘passive recreation’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Stormwater Management department is continuing to look for ways to prevent flooding that are both effective and beneficial to surrounding neighborhoods.

Tuesday, the Department is asking for the city council’s approval on a contract that will work to prevent flooding in the Shadowmoss neighborhood in West Ashley.

The city council will vote on whether or not to approve a $365,000 construction contract to provide engineering and design services to portions of the Church Creek Drainage Project.

Part of the Church Creek drainage project involved demolishing Bridgepoint Townhomes which frequently flooded to create a green space used for drainage and flooding prevention in other areas of the neighborhood.

If awarded, the money discussed in Tuesday’s meeting will specifically go toward the portions of the project at the Bridgepoint site and on Wolk Drive located in the Shadowmoss neighborhood.

Director of Stormwater Management Mathew Fountain said they are trying to bring passive recreation to the areas.

He said they’re not looking to build a recreation center or cause problems to the surrounding neighborhoods, but rather provide amenities for residents that live nearby.

Some examples of the “passive recreation” areas they want to create include a small playground, walking trails, a water fountain and more.

He said they’ve listened to input from both the neighbors and city departments to create this idea of passive recreation.

“It’s not a closed-off sanctuary, where no one can go in, it’s not an active recreation center, it’s a nice harmonizing of those two together,” Fountain said.

This contact will be discussed during the city council meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

For more information about the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.