Teen facing charges in Sunday night Bluffton shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night for a shooting.

Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of a home.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators said interviews and evidence collected from the scene led to them identifying the 16-year-old.

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he was awaiting a detention hearing in family court.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

