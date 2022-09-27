TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The National Weather Service declared tropical storm and storm surge watches for several Lowcountry counties Tuesday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 weather app.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Beaufort, coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

A tropical storm watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding. The watch does not mean that tropical storm conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.

The National Hurricane Center says a storm surge watch is defined as the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours, in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Preliminary forecasts show that two to four feet of peak storm surge is possible Thursday or Friday.

Ian continues strengthening Tuesday, nearing Category 4 intensity

Incredible shot of Hurricane Ian this afternoon entering the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds currently over the Lowcountry are from this system. pic.twitter.com/TxSJ4ZulBR — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 27, 2022

As of 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 83.3 West, about 265 miles south of Sarasota, Florida.

Ian is moving toward the north near 10 mph, and this motion is expected to continue Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction in forward speed is forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys later Tuesday night, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Re-strengthening is expected later Tuesday through Wednesday. If its maximum sustained winds reach 130 mph, it will become a Category 4 storm.

Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The minimum central pressure has dropped to 955 MB, or 28.20 inches, based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter data.

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate.

Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said “significant wind and storm surge impacts” occurred Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian struck with sustained top winds of 125 mph. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba’s coast.

After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph.

It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today.

Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa this week

Lowcountry to feel effects of Ian by end of week

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

The latest computer models indicate the biggest impacts for the Lowcountry late next week will be heavier rain and a potential for flooding, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

“Mostly what this is going to be for us is a giant rainmaker,” he said. “It’s going to pull all that tropical moisture up from the South.”

He said between five to seven inches of rain are possible for portions of the Lowcountry from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Live 5 Weather team declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of the heavy rain threat.

But rain could move into the area as early as Thursday afternoon with the best chance for heavy rain late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and power outages still appeared low based on the latest track of the storm Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Ian likely to impact the area late this week!



Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf coast before weakening and moving northward bringing lots of rain to the Southeast, including here in the Lowcountry. Here are the biggest concerns. pic.twitter.com/piTr8bqdEg — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.