UofSC reschedules game against SC State

The University of South Carolina announced it will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs on...
The University of South Carolina announced it will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday because of the possible effects from Ian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina confirmed Tuesday morning that it would move its game against South Carolina State University because of potential weather impacts from remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The Gamecocks will now play the Bulldogs this Thursday at 7 p.m. They were originally set to meet Saturday at noon.

Television coverage plans for the game will be announced later on Tuesday, school officials said.

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said the potential effects of the storm mean it is in the best interest of safety to play the game two days earlier.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” Tanner said.

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Thursday night. Fans with an account with the USC ticket office are encouraged to use their account manager on GamecocksOnline.com to resell any unused tickets.

The reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams from has been postponed.

Hours of operation for University-controlled parking lots and the athletics ticket office will operate as normal.

Information regarding other University of South Carolina athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced as that information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

