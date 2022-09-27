SC Lottery
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

car, tire fire
car, tire fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway.

Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire, with exposure to the exterior of a nearby structure.

There are no reported injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

The City of Conway Fire Department also responded to this call.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

