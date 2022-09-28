1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg Co.

SC Lottery
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 176 about 10 miles west of Holly Hill.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was driving west on Highway 176 and tried to pass another car when they ran off the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and hit a utility pole.

The driver was the only person in the car.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

