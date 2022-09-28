SC Lottery
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By WILX News 10 and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A high school in Michigan has decided to cancel the remaining football games scheduled for the 2022 season.

Officials at Okemos High School said the decision was made because of the number of players available and health concerns regarding the remaining players.

WILX reported the team was playing with only a small number of upperclassmen, some of whom are injured.

Most of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen who are not yet ready to compete at the varsity level, so the school decided to forfeit its final four games of the season.

A school district in Nebraska made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School earlier this month.

The call there was made as a response to the high number of injuries the varsity football team has experienced this season so far. According to KOLN, the school’s athletic and activities director said 20% of the team is out for various illnesses and injuries.

Students at Lincoln Northwest High School will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

