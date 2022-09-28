Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival.

Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario.

Folly Beach

With Folly Beach being located right on the shoreline, the city continues to meet twice a day and monitor the storm.

Andrew Gilreath, Folly Beach Director of Public Safety, described that the city deals with flooding on any normal storm day, but the wind gusts and possible storm surge are a bigger concern. He said being informed is the most important thing for the public to focus on.

“Making sure you pay attention to whether your state leaders and local leaders are saying and securing things that are loose around your yard that can become projectiles,” Gilreath said. “That’s something that everybody should be doing at this point, right? Because even at the 30 and 40 miles an hour wind ranges, those things can be very dangerous flying around.”

A sandbag distribution with the City of Folly Beach is located at the Folly River Boat Ramp and opens at 9 a.m. Each resident can get up to 10 bags from the public safety building at 106 W. Cooper St.

“What we’re doing is sandbag operations for our businesses and our residents,” Gilreath said. “Just making sure that we’re prepared for the flooding and the winds that are likely going to come.

Berkeley County

At the Berkeley County Emergency Operation Center, the team is preparing its equipment and resources for any potential situation. Many different individuals who work with the county will be available and ready for around-the-clock responses.

Berkeley County Emergency Management Director, Will Rochester, said they know that some roads will flood because they frequently do. The city wants residents to be prepared so they feel as if they are in a good place before the storm hits.

“So, the biggest thing is it all starts at the individual level,” Rochester said. “Berkeley County is in a place to respond to the storm. We’ve done this many years in the past. Team Berkeley is definitely experienced and ready to go.”

A few specific tips Rochester has for the community are to use sandbags to block off AC units in lower-ground homes, clean out gutters to help water drainage and have a pet preparedness plan in place.

“We say that we want people to be prepared so it’s not a panic thing,” Rochester said. “So they can be cool, calm and collected when this incident actually happens.”

Sandbag locations for Berkeley County are listed below, on a first-come, first-served basis:

Hanahan - Railroad Avenue in front of field #1 behind Trident Tech. Shovels are available.

Moncks Corner - First Street near the railroad tracks. Behind the fire station headquarters. Bring your own shovel.

Goose Creek - Fire department headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Cross - Cross Rural Fire Department Station #1, 1007 Shortcut Rd. and Station #3, 1980 Old Hwy. 6

Locations for additional counties’ sandbag distribution sites are located here.

