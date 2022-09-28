SC Lottery
City of Charleston to offer free parking in 5 garages during Ian

The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday that some downtown parking garages will be open for residents free of charge ahead of Hurricane Ian.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday that some downtown parking garages will be open for residents free of charge ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The following garages will be open to city residents free of charge beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street
  • East Bay/ Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street
  • Queen Street – 93 Queen Street
  • Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street
  • 99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

Cars must be removed from the garages by 5 p.m. Saturday.

  • City officials say anyone using the garages must follow the following process:
  • Vehicles need to be removed by the designated time to be eligible for free parking.
  • Pull a ticket upon entering
  • When leaving – Press the black “assistance” button on the upper right-hand side of the call box. An attendant will respond to assist you.
  • State you were parking to avoid flooding.
  • Provide your name and address when requested.
  • Insert your ticket into the machine (if you have not already done so)
  • The attendant will raise the gate for you to exit

No boats, trailers or golf carts will be allowed in garages.

