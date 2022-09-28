CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State.

After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.

Here is a list of schedule changes announced so far. Check back for updates as additional changes are announced.

Schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : Charleston County Schools will be closed Friday, but students will have an eLearning day, the district announced Tuesday.

JASPER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : Schools in Jasper County will be closed Thursday and Friday. The district will operate intersession Wednesday only. During school closures, all after-school activities are canceled. The varsity football game with Wade Hampton High will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wade Hampton. Thursday’s volleyball game is canceled.

PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY : The academy will be closed on Friday, according to spokesperson Darla Rourk.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT TWO: The district says they will use eLearning days Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District Two schools and district buildings will be closed and all after-school activities canceled Thursday and Friday.

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Berkeley County School District says they will follow a half-day schedule on Thursday. Friday will be an eLearning day for students. The district says all schools and offices will be closed Friday. After-school activities, including after-school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Thursday. All before and after school activities, including after-school care programs and athletics are canceled for Friday.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT FOUR: Dorchester District Four will have eLearning days for students on Thursday and Friday. All schools will be closed Thursday and Friday and all after-school, band and athletic programs are canceled Thursday and Friday.

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Colleton County School District will transition to eLearning days Thursday and Friday. All after-school activities are canceled for Thursday. The district says the community meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. School buildings and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Students in the Georgetown County School District will have an eLearning day on Friday. All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The district says they anticipate a return to normal operations on Monday.

Events

BLACK BIZ ON THE BLOCK : The event, which was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Philip Simmons Park, has been rescheduled to Oct. 22.

CHARLESTON FARMERS MARKET : The market, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR : Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s “Coffee with the Mayor” event, scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Local Works has been canceled.

COOPER RIVER BRIDGE RUN KIDS RUN : The children’s version of the Cooper River Bridge Run, which was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, is being rescheduled.

MOJA : The MOJA Festival’s opening parade scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The visual arts reception, scheduled from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Thursday at City Gallery will be rescheduled. The MOJA Reggae Block Dance, scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Brittlebank Park is canceled.

OPERATION NEIGHBORHOOD : The event, scheduled for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hampstead Square Park at Columbus and America Streets, is rescheduled to a later date.

WEST ASHLEY FARMERS MARKET : The event, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled.

ISLE OF PALMS CONNECTOR RUN: The event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. A virtual event has been created. More The event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. A virtual event has been created. More information here

