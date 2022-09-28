SC Lottery
Deadline to register to vote is 30 days before election, how to register in Charleston Co.

In Charleston County, you can find voting information online, but some of the information about...
In Charleston County, you can find voting information online, but some of the information about where to register in downtown Charleston does not seem to be up to date.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote and update your address is much sooner. You must have that information completed about 30 days before election day.

In Charleston County, you can find voting information online, but some of the information about where to register in downtown Charleston does not seem to be up to date.

State and federal laws require all DMVs and certain state offices to offer voter registration. Online at the Charleston County voter registration site, 180 Lockwood is listed as the DMV and one of two locations on the peninsula as a place to register to vote.  The other is the South Carolina Department of Mental Health at 580 East Bay St.  However, those businesses are no longer at those locations. The phone numbers listed online for each location are out of service.

The Deputy Director of Elections Joshua Dickard said the list online is old and includes any state agency that is required by law to accept voter registration applications. He says those locations often change, and now he is working to remove the addresses from the site until each is verified to still exist.

You can also register to vote by mail. Applications are available at Charleston County Library Branches, city halls, post offices and online at scvotes.gov or the S.C. Election Commission Web Site.

If you have questions for the Charleston County Election Commission about registering, you can reach out to the voter registration office at (843)744-8683 or voterregistration@charlestoncounty.org

