SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing Georgetown woman

Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, an autistic 25-year-old, was reported missing Tuesday.
Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, an autistic 25-year-old, was reported missing Tuesday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m., deputies say.

She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

Judge Daniel Hall reversed his decision to separate trials in a wrongful death lawsuit that...
Judge reverses severance order in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
As of 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck...
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice