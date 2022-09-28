Deputies searching for missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m., deputies say.

She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

