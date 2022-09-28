SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida

Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter situation at an area grocery store.(WCJB)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped prevent what they say could have been an active shooter situation earlier this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a Publix supermarket on South Military Trail in the Greenacres area about a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the person fired several shots in the air before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation upon arrival. However, the armed 21-year-old man reportedly began to wave the gun threateningly at deputies when one of them shot him.

Palm Beach authorities said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with the deputy on paid leave with the incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man has mental health services records.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
As of 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill