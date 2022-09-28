SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek

Goose Creek City Council saw a presentation Tuesday night of plans for a new development at...
Goose Creek City Council saw a presentation Tuesday night of plans for a new development at Highway 52 and Windsor Mill Road.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council and a developer have been working on another potential mixed-use development or commercial build at Highway 52 and Windsor Mill Road for nearly two years. 

City council members saw a presentation of plans for the land at a special planning session on Tuesday night.

The first option proposed for the land is 30 acres of a planned development with a variety of living, shopping and recreation. Mayor Gregory Habib says council has seen a draft of the proposal before and gave some suggestions before Tuesday’s updated proposal.

“Some of what they would like to do is a mixed-use apartment with retail and assisted living. More than assisted living, it would be staged living from independent to assisted to memory care, which in our community is still a great need,” Habib says. “We need adult living, assisted living and memory care.”

Another option for the land is to build a commercial development, with things like a grocery store, car care businesses, restaurants, and shopping based on the land’s zoning.

“General commercial could go there,” Habib says. “By right, they don’t have to come to council for that. They can put that in right now as we speak. They would like to do something else. And certainly, council is considering something else.”.

During Tuesday’s special planning session, council members heard details of the two plans and asked follow-up questions about traffic, timelines, and shared opinions on the designs for Windsor Village.

“So I expect that over the next month or two, you know, it’ll come back to council and council will have to vote one way or another and make a decision on what they want,” Habib says.

The mayor acknowledges that citizens and council members still have some questions about the project and says they will continue to work with the developer to build something that is going to be best for the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

Uncertified substitute teachers in Dorchester District 2 will see a jump in pay raise from $90...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes to increase substitute teacher pay
Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck...
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
A lightning strike was blamed for the Sept. 9, 2021, fire that heavily damaged Fort Johnson...
James Island Church working to rebuild one year after devastating fire