Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council and a developer have been working on another potential mixed-use development or commercial build at Highway 52 and Windsor Mill Road for nearly two years.

City council members saw a presentation of plans for the land at a special planning session on Tuesday night.

The first option proposed for the land is 30 acres of a planned development with a variety of living, shopping and recreation. Mayor Gregory Habib says council has seen a draft of the proposal before and gave some suggestions before Tuesday’s updated proposal.

“Some of what they would like to do is a mixed-use apartment with retail and assisted living. More than assisted living, it would be staged living from independent to assisted to memory care, which in our community is still a great need,” Habib says. “We need adult living, assisted living and memory care.”

Another option for the land is to build a commercial development, with things like a grocery store, car care businesses, restaurants, and shopping based on the land’s zoning.

“General commercial could go there,” Habib says. “By right, they don’t have to come to council for that. They can put that in right now as we speak. They would like to do something else. And certainly, council is considering something else.”.

During Tuesday’s special planning session, council members heard details of the two plans and asked follow-up questions about traffic, timelines, and shared opinions on the designs for Windsor Village.

“So I expect that over the next month or two, you know, it’ll come back to council and council will have to vote one way or another and make a decision on what they want,” Habib says.

The mayor acknowledges that citizens and council members still have some questions about the project and says they will continue to work with the developer to build something that is going to be best for the area.

