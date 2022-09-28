SC Lottery
Dorchester Paws seeks emergency storm fosters

The shelter says more than 60 dogs need fostering for the weekend.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is urgently looking for emergency fosters to take in animals through this weekend.

The animal shelter says they have been advised to evacuate animals on campus as they are guaranteed to have flooding at their low-lying facility.

Anyone can be an emergency foster at no cost.

The shelter will give fosters all of the supplies needed and they’re asking those who choose to open their homes to foster at least through the weekend.

The shelter says they have more than 60 dogs in need of fosters for the weekend.

Those interested in fostering should fill out an application on the shelter’s website and email foster@dorchesterpaws.org to schedule a pick-up time.

