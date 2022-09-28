SC Lottery
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck...
Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.(Provided)
By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers.

Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.

Mary Herrera, Dobbs’ younger sister, says her mom called her that night to tell her her brother was killed. She says she could hear her dad crying in the background.

She says despite the fact that she and Dobbs had a 20-year age difference, she says he was always there to give her great advice and she could always count on him. Although there’s no ideal scenario in this situation, Herrera says she doesn’t understand how the first car fled the scene.

“I’m just hoping they come forward,” Herrera said. “At this point, my family needs that peace of mind knowing that someone out there who did hit him isn’t on the run. Like, just turn yourself in or if anybody that knows anything about who hit my brother to say something to the authorities, please because my family deserves the justice.”

To report any information about the driver that first hit Wyatt Dobbs, contact Goose Creek Police Department at 843-572-4300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

