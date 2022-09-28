FIRST ALERT: Catastrophic Ian to crush Florida, bring rain, wind and flooding to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian is set to devastate the Southwest and West Central Florida coastline as it comes ashore today. Ian has already spread clouds in our direction as the breeze will begin to pick up today, a result of the storm to our south and a strong high pressure system to our north. Today will be our last full dry day before wet weather heads our way. Ian will weaken substantially as it moves across Florida and nears the east coast of Florida by Thursday night. Forecast tracks show the potential that this storm will slide offshore, back into the Atlantic Ocean, before turning northward that brings in the potential that this storm makes a second landfall along the South Carolina or Georgia coastline. Thankfully, this will be a much weaker storm by then but could bring tropical storm conditions to our coastline late Thursday into Friday. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Inland Colleton and Dorchester counties. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect along the coast from Charleston County south into Georgia. Current forecasts call for 2-4′ of storm surge, additional water level over the high tide level.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, Cool and Breezy. High 74.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Late. Windy. High 71.

FRIDAY: Heavy Rain and Windy at Times. High 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 81.

