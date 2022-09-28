FIRST ALERT: Catastrophic Ian to impact Florida, bring rain, wind and flooding to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian will bring devastating impacts to Southwest and West Central Florida coastline as it comes ashore this afternoon and evening. Ian has already spread clouds in our direction as the breeze will continue to pick up today, a result of the storm to our south and a strong high pressure system to our north. Ian will weaken substantially as it moves across Florida and nears the east coast of Florida by Thursday night. Forecast tracks show the potential that this storm will slide offshore, into the Atlantic Ocean, before turning northward. That brings in the potential that this storm makes a second landfall along the South Carolina or Georgia coastline. With the possibility of the storm picking up in speed, it could be slightly stronger prior to making landfall. With that potential, a HURRICANE WATCH is in effect for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. Regardless, tropical storm conditions are expected along our coastline late Thursday into Friday. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Inland Colleton and Dorchester counties. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect along the coast from Charleston County south into Georgia. Current forecasts call for 3-5′ of storm surge, which is additional water on top of the normal high tide level.

The weather will start out quiet, and dry, on Thursday but conditions will change by Thursday evening and Thursday night. Rain showers will increase late in the day as the wind picks up out of the northeast. Wind gusts to 25 mph are expected inland while the beaches gust to 40 mph. Rain will turn heavy Thursday night and last for most of the day on Friday. Rainfall totals of 4-8″ are expected near the coast with 3-6″ inland. Depending on the track of the storm, tropical storm wind gusts of 40-50 mph are going to be possible Friday with the highest gusts along the coast. Isolated tornadoes are going to be possible Friday and Friday night. Tidal flooding is a big concern Thursday and Friday. The wind flow will turn onshore on Friday increasing the threat of tidal flooding as Ian approaches from the south. High tide at noon and midnight on Friday may lead to significant coastal flooding. If this coincides w/ heavy rain, major flooding would be possible in Downtown Charleston. Timing is a question mark but many computer models show this storm system beginning to pull away by Friday evening. The weather should improve just in time for the weekend with only a few showers expected Saturday and Sunday. It will continue to be breezy on Saturday but the wind will die down Saturday night and for Sunday.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, Cool and Breezy. High 74.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Late. Windy. High 71.

FRIDAY: Heavy Rain and Windy at Times. High 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 81.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.