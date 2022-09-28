FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under warnings, watches as Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The National Weather Service upgraded portions of the Lowcountry from tropical storm watches to tropical storm warnings Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 weather app.

Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm-force winds are expected within 36 hours. Dorchester and inland Colleton Counties were placed under a tropical storm watch Tuesday night as well.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

READ MORE:

A tropical storm watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding. The watch does not mean that tropical storm conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.

The National Hurricane Center says a storm surge watch is defined as the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours, in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Preliminary forecasts show that two to four feet of peak storm surge is possible Thursday or Friday.

Ian remains a very strong Category 3 storm after passing over Cuba

As of 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.9 North, longitude 82.9 West, about 110 miles southwest of Naples, Florida.

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remained near 120 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Strengthening is expected until the hurricane makes landfall. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The Key West International Airport just reported sustained winds of 52 mph with a gust to 79 mph.

The minimum central pressure measured by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 952 mb or 28.12 inches.

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

Hurricane has Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane.

Ian made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday on the island’s west coast. It devastated Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used to make Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and felled trees. Authorities are still assessing the damage, although no victims have been reported so far.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most important tobacco farms in La Robaina.

Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.

Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.

It was not yet clear precisely where Ian would crash ashore. Its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.

Lowcountry to feel effects of Ian by end of week

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

The latest computer models indicate the biggest impacts for the Lowcountry late next week will be heavier rain and a potential for flooding, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

“Mostly what this is going to be for us is a giant rainmaker,” he said. “It’s going to pull all that tropical moisture up from the South.”

He said between five to seven inches of rain are possible for portions of the Lowcountry from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Live 5 Weather team declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of the heavy rain threat.

But rain could move into the area as early as Thursday afternoon with the best chance for heavy rain late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and power outages still appeared low based on the latest track of the storm Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Ian likely to impact the area late this week!



Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf coast before weakening and moving northward bringing lots of rain to the Southeast, including here in the Lowcountry. Here are the biggest concerns. pic.twitter.com/piTr8bqdEg — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.