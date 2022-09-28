SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Banes with an electric scooter last year in New York City pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on June 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

“Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Lowcountry under hurricane watch, storm surge warning
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes
FILE - J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for Ohio's 9th Congressional...
Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment