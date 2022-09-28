Jimmy Buffett suspends tour for rest of 2022 citing health

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCSC) - Singer Jimmy Buffett announced on his Twitter account that he was adjusting the schedule for his concert tour based on doctor’s orders.

A statement posted on Buffett’s Twitter account confirmed he was canceling or rescheduling dates for his “Live on the Flip Side - Redux” Tour for the rest of the year, citing health issues and a brief hospitalization.

“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” the post states. “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

The post does not elaborate on the health issues.

Three concert dates for October were rescheduled for 2023:

Oct. 8 - MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - Rescheduled to March 4

Oct. 15 - MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - Rescheduled to March 11

Oct. 22 - Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego - Rescheduled to 2023, date to be announced

Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band also announced they would cancel two tour dates:

Oct. 10 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Oct. 12 - Fort Idaho Center, Nampa, Idaho

The post states that tickets will be refunded for canceled shows and that tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored on the new show dates.

