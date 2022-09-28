SC Lottery
Jimmy Buffett suspends tour for rest of 2022 citing health

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles. Producers said Thursday, Dec. 17, that a planned Jimmy Buffet musical will have Buffetts blend of rock and country tunes and an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike OMalley. A world premiere production is expected to be announced for 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCSC) - Singer Jimmy Buffett announced on his Twitter account that he was adjusting the schedule for his concert tour based on doctor’s orders.

A statement posted on Buffett’s Twitter account confirmed he was canceling or rescheduling dates for his “Live on the Flip Side - Redux” Tour for the rest of the year, citing health issues and a brief hospitalization.

“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” the post states. “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

The post does not elaborate on the health issues.

Three concert dates for October were rescheduled for 2023:

  • Oct. 8 - MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - Rescheduled to March 4
  • Oct. 15 - MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - Rescheduled to March 11
  • Oct. 22 - Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego - Rescheduled to 2023, date to be announced

Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band also announced they would cancel two tour dates:

  • Oct. 10 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
  • Oct. 12 - Fort Idaho Center, Nampa, Idaho

The post states that tickets will be refunded for canceled shows and that tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored on the new show dates.

