Lowcountry high school football schedule (Week 6)

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football schedule for Week 6 has been thrown in disarray due to Hurricane Ian. Keep up with the latest scores and highlights right here throughout the weekend.

9/28

Stratford (1-3) at Summerville (3-1) - (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Cane Bay (3-1) at Wando (1-4)

Stall (0-4) at West Ashley (6-0)

James Island (4-1) at Colleton County (1-4)

Beckham (4-1) at May River

Timberland (0-6) at Bishop England (1-5)

Lake Marion at Oceanside Collegiate (4-1)

Hanahan (4-0) at Woodland (5-0)

North Charleston (3-3) at Battery Creek

St. John’s (0-5) at Cross (4-2)

Porter-Gaud (3-3) at Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep (2-3) at Pee Dee Academy

9/29

Ft. Dorchester (2-3) at Ashley Ridge (4-1)

Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist (2-3)

10/3

Goose Creek (0-5) at Berkeley (1-4)

