Lowcountry high school football schedule (Week 6)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football schedule for Week 6 has been thrown in disarray due to Hurricane Ian. Keep up with the latest scores and highlights right here throughout the weekend.
9/28
Stratford (1-3) at Summerville (3-1) - (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Cane Bay (3-1) at Wando (1-4)
Stall (0-4) at West Ashley (6-0)
James Island (4-1) at Colleton County (1-4)
Beckham (4-1) at May River
Timberland (0-6) at Bishop England (1-5)
Lake Marion at Oceanside Collegiate (4-1)
Hanahan (4-0) at Woodland (5-0)
North Charleston (3-3) at Battery Creek
St. John’s (0-5) at Cross (4-2)
Porter-Gaud (3-3) at Trinity Collegiate
Pinewood Prep (2-3) at Pee Dee Academy
9/29
Ft. Dorchester (2-3) at Ashley Ridge (4-1)
Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist (2-3)
10/3
Goose Creek (0-5) at Berkeley (1-4)
