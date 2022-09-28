SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training

Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.(Arlington Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – A police recruit in Texas died after he collapsed during a training exercise over the weekend.

According to the Arlington Police Department, recruit officer Marquis Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday.

The department said during a defensive tactics training Friday, Kennedy indicated to training staff that he was not feeling well. He was told to sit with a member of the training staff for further evaluation. A short time later, he collapsed.

The department said training staff immediately began CPR on Kennedy until he was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25.

Kennedy’s family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Lowcountry under hurricane watch, storm surge warning
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Lowcountry under hurricane watch, storm surge warning
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island