SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl

Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a...
Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding.(Lexington Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding.

Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

Police say Caroline Vincent, 16, has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown...
Police say Caroline Vincent, 16, has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants at the time of her disappearance on Tuesday.(Lexington Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical...
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under warnings, watches as Ian approaches
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert...
Charleston Co. School Board approves new school

Latest News

Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
The state’s House of Representatives resoundingly rejected a bill Tuesday its Republican...
SC House rejects Senate’s abortion bill
Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical...
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under warnings, watches as Ian approaches
Goose Creek City Council saw a presentation Tuesday night of plans for a new development at...
Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek