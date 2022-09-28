Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding.

Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

