Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl.
Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding.
Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.
