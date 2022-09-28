SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace holding grand opening Wednesday

The Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday morning at 7...
The Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

Publix said they’ve been looking forward to opening a location in Mocks Corner to be able to provide more options for residents.

The store is located on the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The Media Relations Manager for Publix, Jared Glover, said Publix is looking forward to meeting the needs of the surrounding community with a variety of food options, and quality customer service.

“We had received numerous requests for us to join this community, to bring that quality customer service here, so we knew that we had to meet that need and join the Moncks Corner area,” Glover said.

Between 2010 and 2020 the population of Moncks Corner nearly doubled, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Doug Cowden, a Bonneau Beach resident, said he’s noticed more and more restaurants and grocery stores pop up in the area as it continues to grow.

He said he is eagerly awaiting Wednesday’s grand opening.

“We’ve been looking forward to it opening, we love Publix, and living out in the country, where we live, it’s nice to have a really good store,” Cowden said.

Publix said they’ve employed around 130 associates at this location and are still hiring.

If you’re interested in applying for a position at any Publix location, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, Berkeley, Beafort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical...
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under warnings, watches as Ian approaches
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert...
Charleston Co. School Board approves new school

Latest News

The university has partnered with different rural communities in the state like Williamsburg...
MUSC receives grant to expand telehealth services in rural communities
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
Goose Creek City Council saw a presentation Tuesday night of plans for a new development at...
Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek