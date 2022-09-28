Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace holding grand opening Wednesday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

Publix said they’ve been looking forward to opening a location in Mocks Corner to be able to provide more options for residents.

The store is located on the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The Media Relations Manager for Publix, Jared Glover, said Publix is looking forward to meeting the needs of the surrounding community with a variety of food options, and quality customer service.

“We had received numerous requests for us to join this community, to bring that quality customer service here, so we knew that we had to meet that need and join the Moncks Corner area,” Glover said.

Between 2010 and 2020 the population of Moncks Corner nearly doubled, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Doug Cowden, a Bonneau Beach resident, said he’s noticed more and more restaurants and grocery stores pop up in the area as it continues to grow.

He said he is eagerly awaiting Wednesday’s grand opening.

“We’ve been looking forward to it opening, we love Publix, and living out in the country, where we live, it’s nice to have a really good store,” Cowden said.

Publix said they’ve employed around 130 associates at this location and are still hiring.

