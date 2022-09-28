SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Ft. Myers, Florida
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains a top priority.”

Criswell said search and rescue teams are staged in Miami. She urged people to listen to local evacuation orders, but said for some it is now too late.

Criswell said, “for those people who didn’t evacuate and are now being asked to stay in place, they need to make sure that they’re getting to high ground.”

National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said that’s because Hurricane Ian could take up to 24 hours to pass over Florida, dumping up to two feet of rain in some areas and driving up to an 18 foot storm surge.

“That’s a lot of water. That’s dangerous, life threatening amount of storm surge.,” Graham said. “This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come.”

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida last week, freeing up federal funds days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Wednesday, President Biden said he spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

President Biden said, “I made it clear to the governor and the mayors that the federal government is ready to help in every single way possible.”

As FEMA tracks the hurricane from Washington, DC, the agency said fuel, food, water, and more than a thousand response workers are pre-positioned in and around Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Lowcountry under hurricane watch, storm surge warning
Gov. Henry McMaster, far right, and state officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on...
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Judge: R. Kelly to pay $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Teen killed in shootout had been staying with father before mother’s slaying
Closed sign
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears