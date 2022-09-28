Tri-County leaders detail preparations for Ian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders from across the Tri-County area urged residents to prepare for the arrival of Ian on Friday, especially those in areas that historically flood.

Representatives from counties and municipalities provided details about their area’s response to the storm.

Charleston County

The county will open a citizens information line on Thursday with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The phone number for the information line is 843-746-3900 or for Spanish-speaking residents, 843-746-3909, Charleston County Council Chair Teddy Pryor said.

Charleston County government offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Charleston County Public Library will close all branches and offices on Thursday and Friday. Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed during this time. Patrons are asked to not leave items outside of the book drops.

Charleston County Director of Emergency Management Joe Coates said the county would open two shelters at noon on Thursday:

Matilda Dunston Elementary School, located at 1825 Remount Rd. in North Charleston

Pet Shelter, located at 3841 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston

Buses will run to shelters starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Charleston on Thursday. Pickups for the remainder of the County will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pickup points are designated with blue hurricane pickup signs. The location of hurricane stops are available in Charleston County’s Hurricane Guide.

“We have cots available at the shelters, but you will need to bring your own blankets, pillows, toiletries, snacks, medication and anything else that you might need to be comfortable,” he said.

Charleston County will open its downtown parking garages at 93 Queen Street and 90 Cumberland Street in downtown Charleston for people worried about flooding damaging their vehicles beginning at 5 p.m. on Thurdsay. Drivers will be able to leave their cars there through noon on Sunday.

Berkeley County

Berkeley County government offices will close at noon on Thursday and remain closed through Friday, including the landfill.

The county’s citizens information line will become active Thursday, and residents can all 843-719-4800 for non-emergencies, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said.

Dorchester County

Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn urged his county’s residents to have emergency plans in place before Friday.

“We encourage residents and business owners to anchor or bring in patio furniture, secure loose rain gutters and clear clogged areas in order to prevent water damage to your property,” he said.

Dorchester County residents can report downed trees or storm-related road issues to the county consolidated dispatch center’s non-emergency number at 843-887-3511.

Charleston

The city of Charleston will open several parking garages for anyone who wants to park their cars out of standing water starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

He urged people to stay home and avoid potentially dangerous flooded areas.

“We’ll be closing streets as they flood and we’ll have our fire department and police ready for rescue but please don’t put them to work,” he said.

North Charleston

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said city offices will close Thursday and Friday.

“We’re asking our citizens to stay home if you can, don’t get out in the storm. Just give it an opportunity to come in and blow over,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of rain in the last month so we know the soil conditions are more moist than normal for this time of the year.”

He said the county will be out doing cleanup if necessary after the storm.

Mount Pleasant

All Mount Pleasant administrative offices will close at noon on Thursday and reopen on Monday at regular hours. Operations will proceed uninterrupted while facilities are closed, and staff telework.

All public safety employees will continue to work through the weather event. There will not be a reduction in public safety staffing.

The Municipal Court will be open Thursday morning for its regular schedule.

All Recreation facilities will close at noon on Thursday. Afternoon activities for Thursday and daily activities for Friday are canceled or postponed.

Trash and garbage collection will proceed as scheduled. The Public Services Department has prepared for the storm event and will complete their routes as scheduled.

