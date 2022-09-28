SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon on the state’s ongoing steps to prepare for remnants preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to arrive by Friday.

That briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

