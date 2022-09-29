SC Lottery
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died in a farm accident in a rural area of Wisconsin Wednesday night, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the child was hit and run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on the farm.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging, lifting and moving materials around a site.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

