SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders are holding the conference, which is set to start...
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock