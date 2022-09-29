SC Lottery
CARTA announces adjustments, suspending Friday service

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is announcing several updates in light of...
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is announcing several updates in light of Hurricane Ian approaching the Lowcountry.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is announcing several updates in light of Hurricane Ian approaching the Lowcountry.

CARTA officials say they will conclude bus routes early Thursday evening.

They are also canceling services on Friday because of the storm; routes may resume on Saturday, depending on the weather.

The adjustments for Thursday are listed below:

  • Rt. 10- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 9:05 p.m.; the last bus leaves Health South at 7:50 p.m.
  • Rt. 11- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 7:09 p.m., the last bus leaves Tanger at 7:17 p.m.
  • Rt. 12- Last leaves Superstop at 7 p.m.; last bus leaves Otranto at 7:30 p.m.
  • Rt. 13- Last bus leaves Tanger at 7:10 p.m.; last bus leaves Superstop at 7:20 p.m.
  • Rt. 20- Last bus leaves Meeting and Broad at 7 p.m.
  • Rt. 30- Last bus leaves Transit Mall at 7 p.m.; last bus leaves Citadel Mall to Transit Mall at 6:45 p.m.
  • Rt. 40- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 6:30 p.m. to Mount Pleasant
  • Rt. 31- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 6:45 p.m.; last bus leaves Sol Legare at 7:30 p.m.
  • Rt. 32- Last bus leaves Superstop at 6:30 p.m., last bus leaves Citadel Mall at 6:30 p.m.
  • Rt. 33- Last bus leaves Bilo at 6:05; last bus leaves Mary Street at 6 p.m.
  • Rt. 41- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 6 p.m.
  • Rt.102- Last bus leaves Superstop at 6:00pm; last bus leaves Ashley at 6:38 p.m.
  • Rt. 104- Last bus leaves Superstop at 7 p.m.; last bus leaves Tanger at 6:40 p.m.
  • Rt. 210- Last bus leaves Aquarium at 6:23 p.m.
  • Rt. 211-Last bus leaves Visitors Center at 6:35pm
  • Rt. 213- Last bus leaves Mary Street at 6:20 p.m.
  • Rt. 301- Last bus leaves Citadel Mall at 6:35 p.m.; last bus leaves Walmart at 7:05 p.m.
  • Ex. 1- Run full schedule
  • Ex. 2- Last bus leaves Jonathan Lucas to Mt. Pleasant at 6:32 p.m.; last bus to Citadel Mall at 7:13 p.m.
  • Ex. 3- Run full schedule

For further information and future updates, visit rideCARTA.com

