Charleston County under state of emergency: What you need to know

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon as the county prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

The county has moved to OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent.

“There is the potential for major flooding tomorrow (Friday),” Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coates said. “If you live on a barrier island or a low-lying area that historically floods, and you haven’t moved to higher ground, I recommend you relocate now.”

As of now, buses will continue to transport people to shelters until 6 p.m. Thursday or until sustained winds reach 30 mph. Pickup points for the buses are designated with blue hurricane pick-up signs, click here for exact locations.

The shelters will remain open on Friday, but buses will no longer operate.

The locations of the shelters are listed below:

Shelters:

Pet Shelter, 3841 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Dunston Elementary, 1825 Remount Rd., North Charleston

Meanwhile, two county parking garages will be open to the public. The garages are located at 85 Queen St. and 90 Cumberland St. Vehicles parked there for the storm must be removed by noon on Sunday.

The Citizens Information Line is open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The numbers for the line are listed below:

843.746.3900

843.746.3909 (Spanish)

CLOSURES:

Charleston County Government:

All county government offices, including the downtown Judicial Complex, will be closed on Thursday and Friday

Charleston County Public Libraries:

The Charleston County Public Library is closing all its branches and offices on Thursday and Friday

Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed

The reopening of the county’s library on Dorchester Road, scheduled for Monday, will be pushed back to a later date

The Charleston Center:

All outpatient services are canceled for Thursday and Friday at the Charleston Center.

Meanwhile, the opioid treatment program will open Thursday morning and give take homes doses for Friday and the weekend

Residential and Withdrawal Management will not take any new admissions during the time but will be open

All services are set to return to normal operations on Monday

Recycling:

The Bees Ferry Landfill will close from 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

The landfill will reopen Monday

All staffed Charleston County Convenience Centers will close Thursday and resume operations on Monday. Also, no curbside recycling operations will take place on Friday or Saturday.

Bond Court:

Friday afternoon session to be determined

Saturday 2 p.m. session only

Probate Court:

Click here for Charleston County’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina.

