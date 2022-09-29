City of Charleston to hold briefing on Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city leaders will provide updates on the city’s preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The news conference is scheduled for noon from the Charleston Gaillard Center.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said the briefing follows a special session of Charleston City Council at which council members considered three emergency ordinances:

An ordinance authorizing Police Chief Luther Reynolds or his designees to limit vehicular traffic on certain streets as necessary to protect public safety;

An ordinance authorizing Mayor John Tecklenburg, in consultation with Police Chief Luther Reynolds, to limit vehicular traffic in designated areas as necessary to protect public safety; and

An ordinance authorizing Mayor John Tecklenburg, in consultation with Police Chief Luther Reynolds, to impose a curfew if and only if necessary to protect public safety.

The city moved its operations to OPCON 2 Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Charleston County remains under a hurricane watch, a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning, with the National Weather Service anticipating a three-to-five-foot storm surge over the next 48 hours.

Forecasts call for Tropical Storm Ian to make landfall near the South Carolina-Georgia border, although some computer models have shifted that landfall further north. But the projected landfall is expected around high tide, which could increase the flooding risk as the storm dumps rain in the area.

From Friday morning to Friday night, gusty winds, possibly of tropicalstorm-force with gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

Other speakers are expected to include Charleston Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist, Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Krusen, and Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson.

City offers free parking at 5 garages starting Thursday afternoon

The city will open the following garages to city residents free of charge beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday:

Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street

East Bay/Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street

99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

All cars must be removed from the garages by 5 p.m., Saturday.

Anyone who uses the garages must follow the following process:

Vehicles need to be removed by the designated time to be eligible for free parking.

Pull a ticket upon entering

When leaving, press the black “assistance” button on the upper right-hand side of the call box. An attendant will respond to assist you.

State you were parking to avoid flooding.

Provide your name and address when requested.

Insert your ticket into the machine (if you have not already done so)

The attendant will raise the gate for you to exit

No boats, trailers or golf carts will be allowed.

City announces closures

City of Charleston government offices will close at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed all day Friday. Charleston Gaillard Center staff will be released early on Thursday nad will be off Friday and Saturday, with some working from home.

All city recreation programs and activities will be canceled beginning at 3 p.m. and remain canceled through Friday.

The city’s Emergency Management Department is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.

Sandbag distribution extended into Thursday

Sandbag distribution will continue Thursday, September 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The self-serve pick-up locations are:

Bee’s Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Garden Blvd. (West Ashley)

Hampton Park parking lot on the corner of Ashley Ave. and Mary Murray Dr. (peninsula)

Seven Farms Drive behind Governor’s Park Dog Park, Under I-526 (Daniel Island)

Grace Bridge Street parking lot between America and East Bay streets (peninsula)

Sandbag locations with town of James Island:

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Rd. (James Island)

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per residence. To purchase additional sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.