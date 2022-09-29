CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State.

After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.

Here is a list of schedule changes announced so far. Check back for updates as additional changes are announced.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Schools will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, except all after-school and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. Students will have an eLearning day on Friday, the district says.

TRIDENT TECH: All Trident Technical College campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday, and classes will move to an online format. Campuses plan to resume normal operations on Monday.

THE CITADEL: In-person classes are canceled for the college on Thursday and Friday. The classes will be held online asynchronously.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY: The college will cancel Friday classes. The Bulldogs’ football game at the University of South Carolina, which was moved up to 7 p.m. on Thursday, remains on the schedule. All festivities for the Inauguration of President Alexander Conyers remain on schedule.

PINEWOOD PREPARATORY SCHOOL: Pinewood Prep will be closed Friday. The school will be open on Thursday as scheduled, but all after-school activities, including Pinewood Plus, are canceled.

PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: The academy will be closed on Thursday and Friday, according to spokesperson Darla Rourk.

LEARN4LIFE HIGH SCHOOL: The North Charleston school is holding an e-Learning day on Thursday, and a regular at-home learning schedule Friday.

JASPER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Schools in Jasper County will be closed Thursday and Friday. The district will operate intersession Wednesday only. During school closures, all after-school activities are canceled. The varsity football game with Wade Hampton High will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wade Hampton. Thursday’s volleyball game is canceled.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Students in the Georgetown County School District will have an eLearning day on Friday. All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The district says they anticipate a return to normal operations on Monday.

FIRST BAPTIST SCHOOL OF CHARLESTON: The private school’s downtown Charleston and James Island campuses will be closed on Thursday and Friday. All afterschool activities and athletics are canceled through Saturday.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT FOUR: Dorchester District Four will have eLearning days for students on Thursday and Friday. All schools will be closed Thursday and Friday and all after-school, band and athletic programs are canceled Thursday and Friday.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT TWO: The district says they will use eLearning days Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District Two schools and district buildings will be closed and all after-school activities canceled Thursday and Friday.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: The college will be virtual on Thursday and Friday.

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Colleton County School District will transition to eLearning days Thursday and Friday. All after-school activities are canceled for Thursday. The district says the community meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. School buildings and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON: In-person instruction and business operations will be closed at the college on Thursday and Friday.

CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY: Classes after noon on Thursday are canceled, and Friday classes will be held virtually.

CHARLESTON COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE: The school will have a half day on Thursday, and classes will be canceled on Friday and Saturday.

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : Charleston County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, but students will have an eLearning day both days, the district announced Wednesday.

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The school will have remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Berkeley County School District says they will follow a half-day schedule on Thursday. Friday will be an eLearning day for students. The district says all schools and offices will be closed Friday. After-school activities, including after-school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Thursday. All before and after school activities, including after-school care programs and athletics are canceled for Friday.

BEAUFORT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Beaufort County schools will have remote eLearning Thursday and Friday. The district’s buildings will be closed on both days.

BEAUFORT COUNTY AIRPORTS: Beaufort Executive Airport and Hilton Head Island Airport operations are normal at this time, but are subject to change because of weather.

BEAUFORT COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTERS: Convenience centers in Beaufort County will be closed Thursday and Friday. As of now, officials say centers that normally operate on Saturday should reopen.

BEAUFORT COUNTY EXECUTIVE AIRPORT: As of Thursday morning, operations remain normal, but passengers should reach out to their airlines because schedules are subject to weather conditions.

BEAUFORT COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION: The county’s board of voter registration and elections office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

BEAUFORT-JASPER-HAMPTON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH SERVICES: The offices in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties will be closed Thursday and Friday. Weather permitting, they will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

BERKELEY COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Berkeley County government offices will close at noon Thursday. This includes the Berkeley County Administration Building, Water & Sanitation building, Courthouse, Landfill & Convenience Centers, Berkeley Animal Center, Cypress Gardens, and all Berkeley County Library System branches. There will be one Magistrate Court session at the Courthouse Friday at 8 a.m. The court will resume its normal schedule at 8 a.m. on Saturday. All Government offices will be closed on Friday.

CHARLESTON CENTER: All outpatient services are canceled for Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the opioid treatment program will open Thursday morning and give take homes doses for Friday and the weekend. Residential and Withdrawal Management will not take any new admissions during the time but will be open. All services are set to return to normal operations on Monday.

CHARLESTON COUNTY GOVERNMENT: All county government offices, including the downtown Judicial Complex, will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

CHARLESTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES: The Charleston County Public Library is closing all its branches and offices on Thursday and Friday. Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed. The reopening of the county’s library on Dorchester Road, scheduled for Monday, will be pushed back to a later date.

CHARLESTON COUNTY PARKS: All county parks and facilities will close at noon on Thursday through Friday. Parks are set to reopen on Saturday. The campground at James Island County Park will remain open to registered guests only.

CHARLESTON COUNTY RECYCLING: The Bees Ferry Landfill will close from 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The landfill will reopen Monday. All staffed Charleston County Convenience Centers will close Thursday and resume operations on Monday. Also, no curbside recycling operations will take place on Friday or Saturday.

CHARLESTON DORCHESTER MENTAL HEALTH CLINICS: Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Clinics in both Charleston County (2100 Charlie Hall Blvd.) and Dorchester County (106 Springview Lane in Summerville) will be closed Thursday and Friday with plans to reopen on Monday. For emergencies, please call 843-414-2350.

CHARLESTON FIRE DEPARTMENT: Additional units will be placed in service to assist with the potential impact of the storm. In addition to preparing for the storm, the department we will be staffing two high water vehicles to assist with water rescues and two utility vehicles to clear small trees and debris in order to assist with response.

CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: Airport CEO and Executive Director Elliott Summey urges passengers to contact their airline for any specific changes or delays to flights. The airport continues to work with federal authorities, Joint Base Charleston and airport stakeholders to monitor the weather patters, he said. When winds reach 40 mph or higher, Joint Base Charleston will close the airfield until winds drop back below that speed.

CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT: The department has determined alternate staffing to ensure the maximum amount of personnel is on duty throughout the storm. Officers continue to position barricades in low-lying areas. Officers will be directing traffic until conditions worsen.

CHARLESTON SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE: Charleston’s social security office, located on Tobias Gadson Boulevard, will be closed on Thursday and Friday. People can still contact the Charleston office by calling 866-495-0111.

CITY OF CHARLESTON: City of Charleston offices will be closed from 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

CITY OF CHARLESTON RECREATION: All recreation programs and activities will be canceled beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. and remain canceled through Friday.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DEPARTMENT OF LIVABILITY AND TOURISM: Livability officers will be patrolling their assigned areas identifying and removing potential obstructions away from storm drains and removing garbage cans from the streets Thursday and Friday. Carriage tour operations will be suspended at 1:30 p.m., Thursday and all day Friday. Tours are currently scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TRASH COLLECTION: Commercial garbage will be collected on Thursday but not Friday. Residents who have their garbage and trash picked up on Thursday are asked to have their bins on the road by 6 a.m. The city is asking residents whose trash is not picked up to bring their garbage bins and trash away from the road until the storm subsides.

COLLETON COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL: Animal control will only be available for emergencies. The county says to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number: 843-549-2211, and officers will respond when it is safe.

COLLETON COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Government offices in the county will be closed starting at noon on Thursday till 8 a.m. on Monday. That applies to all offices except “essential personnel.” Anyone who needs to visit the treasurer’s office, auditor’s office or the delinquent tax office on Monday will need to go to the county’s new location at 118 Benson St.

COLLETON COUNTY LANDFILLS: Solid Waste Landfill and convenience site closures have not yet been determined for Saturday and Sunday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL: Animal control is unable to respond to calls except for animal emergencies as Dorchester Paw’s Pet Support Service Department (intake office) is closed Wednesday through Saturday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER: The center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY CONVENIENCE SITES: Convenience sites will be closed on Friday, but are planning to reopen on Saturday. However, the Miles Jamison Road Yard Debris Convenience Site and the Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site plan to be open on Sunday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY GOVERNMENT: All Dorchester County administrative offices and courts will be closed on Friday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY PARKS: All county parks will be closed on Friday. Staff will assess when to reopen after the storm has passed.

DORCHESTER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES: All public county libraries will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY SENIOR CENTERS: The Faith Sellers Senior Center and the David Sojourner Senior Center will be closed on Friday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY YMCA: The county’s YMCA will be closed on Friday.

EDISTO BEACH: Besides essential personnel, the Town of Edisto Beach will close its offices on Friday.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND AIRPORT: As of Thursday morning, operations remain normal, but passengers should reach out to their airlines because schedules are subject to weather conditions.

LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK: The food bank will be closed on Friday. Partner agency appointments for Friday must be rescheduled. All food distributions on Friday and Saturday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

NORTH CHARLESTON GOVERNMENT: City offices in North Charleston are closed Thursday and Friday. Emergency Management personnel urge residents to prepare for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. North Charleston’s citizen information line can be reached at 843-740-5883 or 843-740-5887. For garbage collection: Charleston County residents’ roll carts and yard debris will be collected through Thursday as the weather permits but no pickup will be performed Friday; Dorchester County residents’ roll carts and yard debris will be collected through Friday as weather permits. Recycling in the Dorchester County portions of the city will not be collected Friday.

TRIDENT LITERACY: The Trident Literacy Association will be closed on Thursday.